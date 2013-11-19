Patriots' newspaper headline tweaks game officials

The New England Patriots have used their official newspaper publication to make a frisky statement about the controversial ending to their Monday night loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The headline, of course, is a not-so-veiled reference to the penalty flag that was tossed, then picked back up, on the final play of New England's 24-20 loss. Game officials stood by their decision not to penalize linebacker Luke Kuechly.
The NFL is launching a wide-scale investigation to figure out how an ounce of levity managed to infiltrate The Patriot Way.