Patriots' Green-Ellis set to explore free-agent options

The Law Firm might relocate.
Despite "dialogue" with the Patriots, running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis is set explore the free-agent market after failing to reach "an agreeable offer" with the team, according to CSN New England.
Green-Ellis shouldn't encounter much trouble finding work.
Barry Sanders he's not, but with a 1,000-yard season in 2010 and 667 yards in 2011 (best on the team), he's well-suited for today's backfield-by-committee craze. And how many teams could use a runner who has never fumbled in 510 attempts during his four-year career?
If the Pats don't find a way to bring Green-Ellis back into the fold, it raises questions about New England's backfield heading into next season.
Little (but electric) Danny Woodhead can't do it alone. We've yet to see enough from second-year player Shane Vereen, but Stevan Ridley and his 5.1 yards per carry offer hope. Meanwhile, old-as-the-trees Kevin Faulk is contemplating retirement.
Knowing Bill Belichick's obsession for roster versatility, the Pats might even keep handing the rock to tight end Aaron Hernandez, who led the Pats with 61 rushing yards in their divisional-round win over the Broncos, but someone else better step up if The Law Firm closes its doors on New England.