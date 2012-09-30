Patriots get back on track with win over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Tom Brady led the New England Patriots on six consecutive second-half touchdown drives as they rolled to a 52-28 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Brady finished 22-of-36 passing for 340 yards and three scores, and he also scored on a 4-yard run in helping the Patriots (2-2) avoid their first three-game losing streak in 10 years. Stevan Ridley scored two rushing touchdowns. New England scored 35 straight points and finished with 580 total yards in overcoming a 21-7 third-quarter deficit.
The Patriots forced six turnovers, including four interceptions of Ryan Fitzpatrick passes, and three sacks.
Fitzpatrick finished 22-of-39 passing for 350 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Scott Chandler.
