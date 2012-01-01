Patriots' Belichick takes different approach to Gronk's record

"It means a lot," he said. "It's unbelievable. It's surreal they even let me go out there. It's cool they let me do that. We could have kneeled there. Hoyer just came in the game. He made a great pass. That's why I love it here. It's such a great organization with great coaches and players. This would never have happened without (fellow tight end) Aaron (Hernandez), my coaches and the players."