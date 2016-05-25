Patriots ask appeals court to rehear Tom Brady's case vs. NFL

NEW YORK -- The New England Patriots have asked a federal appeals court in New York City to rehear the "Deflategate" case.
The team said in court papers filed Wednesday in Manhattan that it has a "strong interest" in sparing quarterback Tom Brady from starting the season with a four-game suspension.
The papers say the Patriots "strongly believe" nobody tampered with footballs at the AFC Championship game in January 2015. New England defeated the Indianapolis Colts 45-7 in that game and went on to win the Super Bowl.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-to-1 last month to reinstate Brady's four-game suspension. A lower-court judge had ruled last September that the NFL erred in its handling of the probe of the deflated footballs and he rejected the suspension a week before the season began.
Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press.