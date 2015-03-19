Patrick Robinson joins Chargers on 1-year deal

Two weeks after re-signing Brandon Flowers, the San Diego Chargers are adding more help for their secondary.
The Bolts signed former New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
A first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Robinson ranks No. 95 on Around The NFL's list of the Top 101 Free Agents.
He's coming off an up-and-down season in New Orleans. After starting out as the No. 2 cornerback, he lost his confidence and was promptly demoted. To his credit, though, Robinson bounced back with solid play as a slot corner late in the year.
In Flowers, Robinson and Jason Verrett, the Chargers have a trio of cornerbacks capable of playing outside as well as the slot. This is a position of strength in San Diego.
