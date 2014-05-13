Patrick Peterson worth more than Richard Sherman?

Patrick Peterson couldn't help but smile at the four-year, $56 million contract extension that Seattle handed Richard Sherman last week.
The Cardinals cornerback told reporters Monday that he's worth even more than what the Seahawks paid their All-Pro defender and hopes that Arizona realizes that, too, per ESPN.com.
"We'll see," Peterson said. "Got to ask the Cardinals. I mean, I think I am but at the end of the day both sides have to agree to terms and we'll see what those terms are and hopefully sooner than later."
Set to earn $2.88 million this season and $10 million in 2015, Peterson acknowledged that his camp is in early talks with the Cardinals over an extension of his rookie deal, adding: "I'm making OK money right now, but I'm just not making his money right now."
After the Cardinalspicked up Peterson's fifth-year option, there's plenty of time to work out a new pact, which we expect to exceed the monster deal that made Sherman the NFL's highest-paid cover man.
"I think cornerbacks are definitely worth the dollars that they get because now this league is a passing league," Peterson said. "You need that shutdown corner to lock down one side of the field, or like myself, go out there the entire field."
Peterson -- who also shines on special teams and was used on offense last season -- doesn't see himself playing anywhere else, saying: "That's a definite guarantee, I'll be here for a while."
Around The League ranked Peterson right alongside Sherman at the end of last season. He's the beating heart of Arizona's defense and arguably the league's best athlete. We'd have no problem with the Cardinals making him the richest corner around.