Patrick Peterson: Sherman not a shutdown corner

The Arizona Cardinals star didn't hold back Thursday when asked about Sherman's claims that he's the NFL's best cornerback.
"I don't want to get in a debate as far as stats that he has and things like that," Peterson said during an interview on KMVP-FM. "Obviously his job is definitely much easier than mine. But if you look at their scheme and at our scheme, he's a Cover 3 corner. Period.
"A lot of guys say he's a shutdown corner. But if you look at film and guys who understand the game, go back and look at film and see how his defense is. I believe that if you put him in our system, I don't believe he'll be able to last, honestly. Because I actually do much more than he is (doing)."
Peterson believes Sherman's interception total -- he has 20 since entering the league in 2011 -- is a product of Seattle's system, not some transcendent skill set.
"I guess that's what the fans -- and everything like that -- they see he's got tons and tons of interceptions," Peterson said. "And that's all fine and dandy, but he's only covering space. He's not really covering a guy.
"So at the end of the day, he has great stats. He has great playmaking ability -- not taking that away from him, because he is a good corner. But as far as being a shutdown corner, man-to-man guy, in my eyes, I don't believe he's that."
Mr. Sherman will return fire in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...
UPDATE:A few hours later, Sherman responded via Twitter with the following graphic that appeared on "NFL Network."
To which Peterson replied ...
