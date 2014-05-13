Patrick Peterson expected to get new contract

Patrick Peterson believes he's worth more than Richard Sherman. It sounds like the team that drafted Peterson agrees.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the groundwork has been laid for a new deal between Peterson and the Arizona Cardinals, according to sources involved in the situation. The plan was for the Cardinals and Peterson's agent, Joel Segal, to kick talks into high gear after Sherman's deal got done, and the expectation is that the deal will come together quickly.
Peterson's new contract should come in higher than Sherman's extension, which included $40 million guaranteed and $57.4 million total over five years.
Peterson has a few advantages over Sherman when searching for a possible deal. He's starting from a higher base because Peterson's rookie contract as a top-five selection was so much larger than the one for Sherman, who was a fifth-round draft pick.
There's also a strong argument to be made that Peterson is simply a better player. While he doesn't get as much attention, Peterson's return ability and pure skill set would be coveted by more NFL general managers than Sherman if both players were on the open market.
Look for Peterson to set the market at the cornerback position.