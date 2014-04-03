Patrick Chung returning to New England Patriots

Free-Agent Tracker
The Patriots have agreed to terms with Chung, Tom Curran of CSN New England reported. The team later announced the signing.
Chung lasted just one year into a three-year, $10 million contract signed with Philadelphia last March. He was a weak link in the Eagles' secondary, failing to generate a single turnover and often getting lost in coverage.
The Patriots were in the market for safety depth after releasing Steve Gregory, but Chung is unlikely to be guaranteed a roster spot -- much less a starting job.
