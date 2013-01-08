Patrick Chukwurah returning to NFL with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks brought in the NFL's best available pass-rushers for a tryout to fill injured defensive end Chris Clemons' shoes. And Patrick Chukwurah beat them all out.
A source with knowledge of the Seahawks' plans said Tuesday the team will sign the pass-rusher and special-teamer, who will be available to play in Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Atlanta Falcons. Chukwurah will fill the roster spot left open by Clemons, who has a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Chukwurah, who most recently led the United Football League in sacks two years in a row, beat out Aaron Maybin, Ray Edwards and Travis LaBoy in a tryout. Chukwurah last played in the NFL in December 2008 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Chukwurah's best season came in 2006, when he had 4.5 sacks for the Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-1, 250-pounder held out hope that he'd still play in the NFL, despite working as a personal trainer and being out of the league for years. Now, he's back.