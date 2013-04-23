'Path to the draft' recap: Do Detroit Lions want Lane Johnson?

Did you miss Tuesday's edition of "Path to the Draft" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Who are the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills targeting in the NFL draft?
NFL Network analysts Charley Casserly and Ted Sundquist debated which teams in the top 10 have the toughest decisions to make. Casserly said the Detroit Lions need a cornerback, pass rusher, and tackle -- all legit needs. However, Alabama's Dee Milliner seems to be banged up, Oklahoma's Lane Johnson might not be available and BYU's Ziggy Ansah is viewed by many pundits as a project. Casserly thinks the Lions might need to package a fourth-round pick with the fifth-overall selection and trade with the Oakland Raiders for the third-overall pick if they want to take Johnson.
Sundquist said the Buffalo Bills made a little investment in Kevin Kolb and if West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith presents himself at eighth overall, they might feel a need to take him. However, Sundquist wonders whether they are comfortable making Smith their franchise guy.
Tavon Austin out of reach for St. Louis Rams?
NFL Network's Charles Davis says the St. Louis Rams need a running back, but nobody foresees a back going in the first round of the draft. Smith said the Rams would love to get West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin, but he likely won't be available. Davis said they'll target a safety with their other first-round pick.
Will Zach Ertz stay on West Coast?
NFL Network analysts Paul Burmeister and Daniel Jeremiah talked about possible landing spots for Stanford tight end Zach Ertz. Jeremiah said the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers both make a lot of sense for Ertz. As far as the difference between Notre Dame's Tyler Eifert and Ertz, Jeremiah has Eifert graded higher but thinks that Ertz will be a productive red zone threat in the NFL. Jeremiah compared him to former Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap.
Are the New York Jets interested in Geno Smith?
Casserly said Smith might be on the New York Jets' draft radar. He argued that Mark Sanchez needs another QB in the mix to push him. Casserly also said the Oakland Raiders might not be that interested in Florida defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd. Casserly said he's hearing that drafting an offensive tackle will be the Raiders' top priority.
Be sure to tune into "Path to the Draft" every Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. ET on NFL Network.