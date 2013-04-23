'Path to the draft' recap: Do Detroit Lions want Lane Johnson?

NFL Network analysts Charley Casserly and Ted Sundquist debated which teams in the top 10 have the toughest decisions to make. Casserly said the Detroit Lions need a cornerback, pass rusher, and tackle -- all legit needs. However, Alabama's Dee Milliner seems to be banged up, Oklahoma's Lane Johnson might not be available and BYU's Ziggy Ansah is viewed by many pundits as a project. Casserly thinks the Lions might need to package a fourth-round pick with the fifth-overall selection and trade with the Oakland Raiders for the third-overall pick if they want to take Johnson.