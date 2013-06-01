Paternity lawsuit latest issue for Jets' Mike Goodson

ESPNNewYork.com reported Saturday that the troubled New York Jets running back has been hit with a paternity suit by a Houston woman seeking child support for the four children Goodson allegedly fathered from 2005 to 2011.
Three women have sued Goodson for paternity and child support between August 2010 and May 2011, according to court records uncovered by ESPNNewYork.com. The Houston woman had withdrawn her initial lawsuit, but she has since opted to again pursue legal action.
The paternity suit issues come at a time when Goodson is dealing with the fallout of his May 17 arrest in New Jersey on drug and weapons charges.