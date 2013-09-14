Pat White waived by Washington Redskins

Pat White will be released by the Washington Redskins on Saturday to make room for the signing of kicker John Potter, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of the move.
White was one of four quarterbacks the Redskins kept on their 53-man roster with Robert Griffin III, Kirk Cousins and Rex Grossman. White had a good preseason and made the roster with some injury concerns to other QBs.
There was some thought that the Redskins wanted to keep him on the roster to simulate quarterback Michael Vick in practices leading up to the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Rapoport reported that the Redskins are likely to bring White back if he clears waivers.