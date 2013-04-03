Pat White signs with Washington Redskins

Free-agent tracker
In his second go-around in the league, White hopes to latch onto a Redskins team that features only two quarterbacks: Robert Griffin III and current backup Kirk Cousins.
White, drafted in the second round by the Miami Dolphins, played in just one season in 2009. The quarterback has just five career passing attempts, but amassed 81 rushing yards in 21 attempts in his 13 games played.
White's athleticism is unquestionable, as the West Virginia alum has caught the attention of Major League Baseball clubs. He has had stints with the minor-league affiliates of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins.