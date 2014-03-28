Pat Sims, Oakland Raiders reach one-year contract

Even with the loss of Lamarr Houston, the Oakland Raiders' defensive line has a strong argument for the NFL's most improved position group.
After adding proven veterans Justin Tuck, LaMarr Woodley and Antonio Smith, general manager Reggie McKenzie has brought back his designated run-stuffer.
Sims, 28, made one visit to the Tennessee Titans in mid-March, but otherwise seemed to be facing a soft market.
Fourth on Around The League's list of free agency's top bargains, Sims dominated opposing guards and centers at times last season.
His Week 16 performance against the Chargers was one of the most dominant we saw by an interior lineman all season.
The knock on Sims is that he's been inconsistent and injury-prone throughout his six-year career. Still, it's a signing that improves Jason Tarver's defense.
