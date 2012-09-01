Pat Shurmur: Trent Richardson close to practicing

Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson spent Saturday's practice riding a stationary bike. The team hopes their first-round draft pick will do more than cycle nowhere before the Philadelphia Eagles come to town.
Coach Pat Shurmur told Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer on Saturday that Richardson is very close to returning to practice after undergoing a knee scope last month. As for the Eagles on Sept. 9? "He's going to give it everything he's got," Shurmur told ESPN Cleveland. "This will be his first live activity. If he plays, he will be ready to go and play the whole game. We just have to be smart."
The bike work is a step in the right direction after Richardson spent the preseason running indoors and rehabbing in a pool. General manager Tom Heckert told reporters that Richardson has experienced no setbacks following the knee procedure: "I doubt he'll have 50 carries (against Philly), but if he's ready to go, he's ready to go."