Pat Shurmur: Trent Richardson close to practicing

Coach Pat Shurmur told Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer on Saturday that Richardson is very close to returning to practice after undergoing a knee scope last month. As for the Eagles on Sept. 9? "He's going to give it everything he's got," Shurmur told ESPN Cleveland. "This will be his first live activity. If he plays, he will be ready to go and play the whole game. We just have to be smart."