Pat Shurmur testy over Cleveland Browns future

Pat Shurmur has the Cleveland Browns on a two-game winning streak after victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, but the embattled coach got a little testy Monday when asked about his tenuous future with the franchise.
"I don't want to talk about my future, OK?" he said, via the Plain Dealer. "I'm trying to make this the best Monday of the year. And I'm trying to get our team ready to play the Chiefs. I don't look at it that way [if he'll get a fair look]. I'm not taking any half-swings here. We'll just play it out and see what happens."
Shurmur's future has been in question since the moment Jimmy Haslam bought the Browns. Rumors have swirled about potential replacements for Shurmur and general manager Tom Heckert, but the coach is focusing on stacking wins.
"I don't take this [speculation] personally," he said. "My concerns are always for our team and our coaches. I really believe in this group we have and I really believe this is the foundation of something that could be really good. Until we start winning football games, that's what shows it.
"Some of the other stuff about me personally -- what more can they say about me, right? I think that's where the thick skin part comes in."