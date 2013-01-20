Pat Shurmur expected to join Philadelphia Eagles

Pat Shurmur didn't run a lick of up-tempo, zone-read offense with the Cleveland Browns, but his next potential stop might turn him into a disciple of the spread attack.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Shurmur recently interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles and is expected to land a position on Chip Kelly's coaching staff, per a team source.
It's not clear what role Shurmur would have on the Eagles. Whether it's offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach, the job would mean a homecoming for Shurmur, who worked for years under former Eagles coach Andy Reid before calling plays for the St. Louis Rams. His uneven head-coaching stint with the Browns over the past two seasons was low on imagination on the offensive side of the ball.
Shurmur is a dedicated pupil of the West Coast attack, making any appointment with Kelly's Eagles an odd fit. Shurmur recently interviewed for a coordinator role with the Carolina Panthers, another team that wasn't about to adopt the West Coast scheme.
After being fired by the Browns, Shurmur is looking for work and understands that old philosophies must be challenged in a league that's evolving rapidly on offense. Joining Kelly's staff would represent a learning opportunity and as drastic a transition as we can imagine.