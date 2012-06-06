Pat Shurmur could name starting QB by camp

Coach Pat Shurmur told Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer on Wednesday that he'd like to name his starter "sooner rather than later" and targeted the beginning of training camp for a possible resolution date to the Browns' QB "battle."
Shurmur was the offensive coordinator in St. Louis during Sam Bradford's steady rise with the Rams in 2010 and pointed to that rookie timeline.
"He had a pretty good year for us," Shurmur said.
All of this falls in line with what Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com has heard about Weeden in recent workouts, saying he has the look of a "franchise quarterback."
We've said all along the words "quarterback competition" don't fit in Cleveland this summer. It's only June, but Weeden is the signal-caller meeting with reporters while Colt McCoy stands in the shadows. No matter what the team says about a duel between the passers, Weeden is being groomed to start Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The rest is semantics.