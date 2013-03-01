Pat McAfee receives Indianapolis Colts' franchise tag

The Indianapolis Colts will place the franchise tag on punter Pat McAfee, a source informed of the team's plans told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
McAfee had a career-high 47.9 yards per punt in 2012 and was a valued weapon of the new coaching staff. He's one of the most popular players on the roster and the Colts were going to figure out a way to keep him.