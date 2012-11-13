Pat Lee added by Detroit Lions; Alphonso Smith gone

The Detroit Lions signed cornerback Pat Lee on Monday and released Alphonso Smith, MLive.com reported.
Lee played three disappointing seasons with the Green Bay Packers after being selected in the second round out of Auburn in the 2008 draft. He was signed by the Oakland Raiders during this past offseason and started the past seven games before being released Saturday. Lee never was consistent in coverage while with the Packers.
The Lions always are looking for help in the secondary and recently worked out Stanford Routt. They say goodbye to Smith, who was maddeningly wild during three seasons in Detroit. Smith picked off a combined eight passes from 2010 to 2011, but he took too many risks and was beaten regularly.
Lee hasn't lived up to his draft status, but the Lions are desperate for healthy bodies in the defensive backfield. And Smith was no star.