Pat Bowlen to Denver Broncos fans: Loss 'a bitter end'

Still mired in a state of agitation he says will last at least a month, Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen penned a heartfelt letter to fans on Tuesday about the team's crushing end to the season.
"Saturday's playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens was a gut-wrenching disappointment for everyone who loves the Denver Broncos," Bowlen wrote. "It marked a bitter end to an otherwise successful season. I feel terrible for our players, coaches and staff who put forth maximum effort throughout the year. They accomplished many great things while falling short of our ultimate goal."
Bowlen then told fans, "my heart aches for you. ... I said publicly last year that I wanted 2012 to be a great season, not just a good season. We certainly had a very good season and perhaps exceeded a few expectations. But Broncos fans, you and I know what a great season looks like."
The man is fired up. Who can blame him? Bowlen is still walking around in a daze like the rest of the Broncos faithful, so certain this Peyton Manning-led team was setting the table for more than a divisional-round horror show giving way to the long winter ahead.