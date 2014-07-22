Pat Angerer signs one-year deal with Atlanta Falcons

The team on Tuesday announced the signing of free-agent inside linebacker Pat Angerer. The deal is for one year, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source who has seen it. ESPN's Adam Schefter originally reported on the team's intentions.
The former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts hit the open market in March after ending last season on injured reserve with a knee injury. Angerer has struggled with concussions and a nagging foot issue, too, but the Falcons are desperate after losing Sean Weatherspoon for the year with a torn Achilles.
If Angerer is fully recovered from microfracture surgery, he has the chance to win a roster spot and potentially see a bundle of snaps for a Mike Nolan scheme hurting for talent at the second level.
It wasn't so long ago that Angerer piled up 148 tackles for the Colts in 2011, but the veteran hasn't been the same player since.
