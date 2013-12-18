Pat Angerer goes on Indianapolis Colts' IR list

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts linebacker Pat Angerer was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.
Angerer was bothered all season by an undisclosed knee injury but continued to play despite the pain. When it became clear the injury was limiting Angerer's play, the Colts shut him down.
Last year, Angerer made only three starts because of a foot injury. He finished the season with 87 tackles and one interception.
The Colts (9-5) replaced Angerer on the roster by signing free agent Shaun Draughn. The 6-foot, 205-pound running back has played in 20 games and rushed for 235 yards and two TDs on 63 carries. He could help fill a spot if Donald Brown cannot play Sunday at Kansas City (11-3).
Brown left Sunday's game with a stinger and did not return for the AFC South champs.
