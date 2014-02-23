Part of Minnesota Vikings' Metrodome demolished

Residents of downtown Minneapolis had a blast Sunday.
The upper ring of the Metrodome, the former home of the Minnesota Vikings, was destroyed by "controlled explosives" -- 84 charges of dynamite -- at about 7:30 a.m., according to The Star Tribune, as part of the stadium demolition.
The Vikings will play the next two seasons at the University of Minnesota as the team builds its new $1 billion stadium.
The good people of Minnesota whipped out their cameras and captured the morning destruction -- because who doesn't love watching things get blown up?
