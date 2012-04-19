Parity might bite Giants, Lions; Bears, Panthers set to pounce

Although they seem to be a team on the rise, I think the Lions are vulnerable and won't make the playoffs, using the schedule as the basis for this call. They have four sets of back-to-back road games -- an odd twist -- and six of those road games come before Week 11. The three home games in that stretch -- St. Louis, Minnesota and Seattle -- are very winnable. Things seemingly break their way late with five of the final seven games at home, but those games are against Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Atlanta and Chicago. That's a rugged stretch.