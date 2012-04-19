Parity might bite Giants, Lions; Bears, Panthers set to pounce

Published: Apr 19, 2012 at 04:44 AM

The NFL prides itself on parity. Each season, there are several new teams in the postseason that weren't in the playoffs the year before. Playing off the NFL schedule release, which 2011 playoff team won't be back in the 2012 postseason and which non-2011 playoff team will replace it?

  • Steve Wyche NFL.com

  • Count out the Lions; Bears will rise

Although they seem to be a team on the rise, I think the Lions are vulnerable and won't make the playoffs, using the schedule as the basis for this call. They have four sets of back-to-back road games -- an odd twist -- and six of those road games come before Week 11. The three home games in that stretch -- St. Louis, Minnesota and Seattle -- are very winnable. Things seemingly break their way late with five of the final seven games at home, but those games are against Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Atlanta and Chicago. That's a rugged stretch.

The Bears will take Detroit's place, as the games against stronger opponents on their schedule are bracketed by seemingly weaker foes. For example, they play the Colts to open the season, then play at Green Bay, then play host to the Rams and then travel to Dallas and Jacksonville. Three of the final four games are on the road, but it's a manageable stretch: at Minnesota, home against Green Bay, at Arizona and at Detroit.

  • Charley Casserly NFL.com

  • Chargers in, Bengals out in the AFC playoffs

I look for the San Diego Chargers to replace the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC playoffs this season. Ironically, they will play each other in San Diego on Dec. 2 in a game that might decide who goes to the playoffs.

The Bengals are a good young team, but play in a very tough division. They could not beat Pittsburgh and Baltimore last season and still have to be rated behind them in the division. They also face the NFC East, a tougher division than the NFC South, which San Diego faces. Cincinnati's December schedule also is more difficult than San Diego's closing stretch.

I feel San Diego has done more to date to improve its team than Cincinnati, adding WR Eddie Royal, WR Robert Meachem, LB Jarret Johnson and RB Le'Ron McClain to replace WR Vincent Jackson and RB Mike Tolbert. Cincinnati will have two first-round picks to San Diego's one in this year's draft, so they might close the gap.

  • Ian Rapoport NFL Network

  • Champion Giants won't be back; Eagles, Cowboys will duke it out

When the 2011 season ended, the Giants were covered in confetti, celebrating a dynamic Super Bowl XLVI win in Indianapolis. Yet before the finale, they were in the same position as so many -- fighting for an invitation to postseason play. The G-Men earned it by beating the Cowboys on the season's last day, and the rest is history.

But the margin of error in the NFC East hasn't changed, and Dallas and Philadelphia will be much improved. Coach Tom Coughlin's team was a great story. But the Cowboys will replace them in the playoffs in 2012. And not to be out-done, the Eagles will find a spot as a wild-card team, too.

  • Jason Smith NFL.com

  • Bears set up for strong start, finish; Giants have it rough

It's hard for me to see a playoff return for the New York Giants. Heresy, I know. But they play the hardest schedule a defending champion has ever encountered. Look at how they finish after their Week 11 bye. Even their "easy" games are tough: Tampa Bay, Carolina and, well, Cleveland. But I'm seeing 8-8 for the Giants.

Taking the Giants' place in the 2012 postseason will be the Chicago Bears. They have home games against Indianapolis and St. Louis, with an away tilt at Jacksonville in the first five weeks. 4-1 isn't out of the question. In the final six weeks, they get the Vikings twice, a home game against Seattle and a roadie at Arizona. You talk about being set up to start and finish well, that's the Bears. As long as Jay Cutler stays healthy, Chicago could actually win the NFC North outright.

  • Adam Rank NFL.com

  • Party for Panthers in NFC South; sorry, Saints and Falcons

There is going to be a changing of guard in the NFC South. I'm already on record saying the Panthers will get off to a hot start. I might as well take it one step further: The Panthers will win the NFC South, and the Saints and Falcons will both miss the playoffs.

The Bears likely would have made the playoffs last year if Jay Cutler had stayed healthy, and they are postseason-bound in 2012. In fact, the two wild-card teams will come from the NFC North.

After a brutal stretch at the beginning of the year puts the Broncos in a 2-4 hole, they'll fail to defend the AFC West title. The Chargers will win the division and somehow save Norv Turner's job again.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.

news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.

news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE