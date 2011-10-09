Panthers' timeout before halftime a costly head-scratcher

Instead of having the clock run out or, at the very least, New Orleans kicker John Kasay flustered for the field-goal attempt, Carolina gave him time to compose himself before nailing a 46-yarder as time expired.
Not only was this decision dumbfounding, it ended up being the difference in the game. The Saintswon by a field goal, 30-27.
The Panthers might have called the timeout because they, too, were in a rush to set up their field-goal blocking unit and feared being flagged for having too many men on the field. But that begs this question: Why wouldn't you just leave your defense out there to give the clock a chance to expire?