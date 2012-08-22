Panthers' Steve Smith sits with foot infection

Steve Smith has been a durable wide receiver during his NFL career, but a foot infection has shut the Carolina Panthers star down for the time being.
Smith isn't expected to miss significant time, according to a team official. He was on crutches after returning to Bank of America Stadium following the doctor's visit.
Smith has been held out of practice all week. He played with the rest of the first team in Saturday's preseason win over the Miami Dolphins, finishing with one catch for 15 yards.