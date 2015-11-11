Panthers stats

Running it up: Carolina's ground game is consistently consistent. Led by Jonathan Stewart and Newton, the Panthers have rushed for 100+ yards in 31 consecutive games, including the postseason. It's the longest streak of any team since the 1974-76 Steelers (37), who won two Super Bowls.
Dominant defensive duo: It's hard to get through or past Kuechly and Thomas Davis. Carolina's veteran linebackers were two of just three NFL players to record 100+ tackles and four-plus interceptions this season (Kuechly: 118, 4; Davis: 105, 4).
15-1 and done?: The Panthers nearly pulled off a perfect season, but history says a championship is not in their future. None of the past four teams to finish 15-1 or better won the Super Bowl (Green Bay 2011, New England 2007, Pittsburgh 2004, Minnesota 1998).