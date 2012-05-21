Panthers' Ron Rivera: Improved communication a key on D

"It was for us," Rivera said of the team's safety play being an issue. "In what you do defensively, you have to have a guy step up. But at the same time, you've also got to have a guy in front of them that's a communicator. I love Dan Connor, but Dan Connor's not a communicator. He's a hard-nosed, grindstone type guy. And that was tough on our safeties. But now you've got Jon Beason, who communicates like you can't believe. You've got Luke Kuechly, who shows he knows how to communicate. So right through the middle of our defense we've gotten better. Now, knock on wood, we stay healthy. Because that's probably the biggest problem we had more so than anything on defense really was getting healthy.