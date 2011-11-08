Panthers release rookie Wilson following marijuana bust

Carolina Panthers practice squad linebacker Lawrence Wilson has been released from the team after being cited for speeding and marijuana possession during Carolina's bye week.
Wilson was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 draft.
The Panthers also added rookie cornerback Brandon Hogan to the 53-man roster from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday and signed rookie defensive end Thomas Keiser. To make room on the roster, the Panthers placed linebacker Thomas Williams on injured reserve because of a neck injury and released veteran defensive tackle Ron Fields.
Williams played in six games for the Panthers this year, starting two. He sustained a neck stinger in a Week 7 win over the Washington Redskins and joins Jon Beason and Thomas Davis as the third Panthers linebacker to be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
As for Wilson's release, general manager Marty Hurney said, "It's clear how we feel about the behavior and the light it sheds on the organization."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.