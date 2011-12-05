Panthers QB Newton hands teenager a gift, but Canton calls

If you've ever been given the coolest gift by your sports hero, only to immediately have it taken away, then you can sympathize with Katie Brown.
The 16-year-old fan of Cam Newton thought she was dreaming when the Panthers rookie personally handed her the game ball after he scored his NFL-record 13th rushing touchdown by a quarterback Sunday at Tampa Bay. The only problem: That ball was destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, not Brown's home.
So how did the Panthers retrieve the ball? That task fell on assistant equipment manager Don Toner, who was hesitant to approach Brown.
"The funny thing is, when Cam scored and started running over there, we're all yelling, 'Oh no, don't,' " Toner said, according to The Associated Press. "It was like watching it happen in slow motion. It was painful."
And, as you'd expect, the moment was a little awkward. But at least Toner offered Brown another game ball and four hats in return.
"I just asked her real nice, 'Would you mind exchanging that ball? We kind of need it,' " Toner said. "And she was real sweet about it. She didn't hesitate. She was so excited, she was trembling. She was just giddy about what had just happened."
Surprisingly, Brown took it all in stride.
"I was like, 'OK, no problem,' " Brown told The AP. "I honestly believe Cam deserves to have that ball because it was his record and his achievement. He should have it."
What a great attitude. And so understanding.