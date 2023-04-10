Panthers hosting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on Top 30 visit Tuesday

Young also continues his rounds of visits to potential clubs who might be interested in the former Heisman Trophy winner. Young met with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The former Alabama quarterback is one of the favorites to be the top pick and isn't expected to get past the Houston Texans at No. 2 if the Panthers go a different route -- selecting Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida's Anthony Richardson, the latter of whom will also visit the Panthers this week, Rapoport reported.

Bringing a player in for a Top 30 visit doesn't indicate where a club is leaning with its draft choices. Rather it's a chance for teams to better get to know a future NFL player, gather intel, and continue to build a candidate portfolio to make the best decision possible come April 27.