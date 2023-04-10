Panthers hosting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on Top 30 visit Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers continue to use every avenue to evaluate the quarterbacks ahead of selecting the No. 1 overall pick.
On Tuesday, the club will bring in Alabama QB Bryce Young for a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the plans.
The Carolina brass met with Young for dinner on the eve of the Crimson Tide pro day last month. Bringing him in for another visit underscores the exhaustive process the Panthers promised after trading up to the top draft spot.
Young also continues his rounds of visits to potential clubs who might be interested in the former Heisman Trophy winner. Young met with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
The former Alabama quarterback is one of the favorites to be the top pick and isn't expected to get past the Houston Texans at No. 2 if the Panthers go a different route -- selecting Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida's Anthony Richardson, the latter of whom will also visit the Panthers this week, Rapoport reported.
Bringing a player in for a Top 30 visit doesn't indicate where a club is leaning with its draft choices. Rather it's a chance for teams to better get to know a future NFL player, gather intel, and continue to build a candidate portfolio to make the best decision possible come April 27.
With 17 days to go until draft day, we're getting closer to wrapping up the visits season altogether.