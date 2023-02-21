Panthers HC Frank Reich plans to hand off offensive play-calling at some point; coaching staff compiled with 'diversity of thought' 

Brown's hiring is seen as a win for Reich, who arrived in Carolina with a goal of surrounding himself with quality assistants and the backing of owner David Tepper. The latter's support also allowed Reich to bring Jim Caldwell on board as a senior assistant, even after the former head coach lost out to Reich for the Panthers' top job.

Tepper has not shied from pursuing the top names in coaching cycles in the past. Such an approach led him to Matt Rhule, who became a hot candidate after turning around programs at Temple and Baylor before making the leap to the NFL. Rhule also brought along upstart OC Joe Brady with him to the Panthers.

Rhule's tenure ultimately proved to carry more weight in the press than it did produce on the field, leading Tepper to fire Rhule during the 2022 season, long after Rhule had already dismissed Brady. Still, Tepper was undeterred this time around, throwing his financial weight behind Reich when it came time for his new coach to build his staff.

"We were able to compete against other teams who were vying for similar candidates where we came out on top because of that backing," Reich said of Tepper's support.

The result has included the addition of Brown, a former Rams assistant who has attracted head-coaching interest in each of the last two cycles and is seen as a bright coach with plenty of promise. Caldwell easily could have declined the consolation prize of joining the Panthers, but realized Reich's offer might be the ideal fit for a coach approaching his 69th birthday.

"Oftentimes in your career, you've got to do resets once in a while," Caldwell said of his decision to join the Panthers as a senior assistant. "Right now, the only thing that I'm concerned about is the job that I do here, right here and now. I'm not worried about the future or anything else. I don't plan on being a head coach from this point forward, but my focus is on doing the absolute best job for this organization at this particular point in time, and I don't look any further.