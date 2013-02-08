Panthers GM Dave Gettleman makes Colin Cole first pickup

CHARLOTTE -- The Carolina Panthers announced they've signed defensive tackle Colin Cole, an eight-year NFL veteran who has been out of the league the past two seasons.
The 6-foot-2, 328-pound Cole has played in 84 career games with 34 starts. He most recently saw action with the Seattle Seahawks, starting 26 games there in two seasons. He has not played in the league since suffering an ankle injury near the end of the 2010 season.
Cole entered the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent from Iowa in 2003 and finished that season with the Detroit Lions. He played five seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2004-08) before joining the Seahawks.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
