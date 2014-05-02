Panthers' Frank Alexander suspended four games

Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman has another reason not to pass on a "blue goose" defensive lineman in next week's draft.
The team announced Friday that defensive end Frank Alexander has been suspended four games for violating the NFL policy and program for substances of abuse.
Alexander will be eligible to return to the Panthers' active roster on Monday, Sept. 29, following the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Part of Ron Rivera's defensive line rotation, Alexander played in 12 games with three starts last season. He recorded 12 tackles, one sack and five quarterback pressures.
Alexander's suspension should mean more playing time for Mario Addison, who showed flashes as a pass rusher during Charles Johnson's midseason absence last year.
