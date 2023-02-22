Panthers' Dom Capers believes DC Ejiro Evero has 'it factor' to be an NFL head coach

Evero, 42, spent time together on the staff of the Denver Broncos last season, with Capers serving as a mentor of sorts as Evero was navigating his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator. But it was not their first ride together. Capers was the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers in 2016 when Evero joined that staff as a quality control coach and learned the ropes from the 72-year-old Capers.

"I was doing all of the grunt work (in 2016)," Evero said Wednesday. "And then transition into last year where, as a first-time coordinator, there (are) a lot of things you really don't know about the job -- even though you feel like you're prepared for the opportunity -- until you get into that seat.

"Coach Capers is beyond -- in terms of a guide to how to do the job, do it at a high level and an elite level -- someone to bounce ideas off of. … All of those things as a first-time coordinator were so valuable to me."

They'll essentially reprise that relationship in Carolina, even though Evero now has been through a full season as a defensive coordinator. It sounds as if they've already worked out the basics of their roles together in terms of how they'll organize a Panthers defense that mostly ranked in the bottom half of the NFL last season.

"It's a collaboration," Evero said. "It's a friendship, and it's a collaboration. He's a dear friend, and he's somebody that we work together with.