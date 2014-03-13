Panthers cut Steve Smith, looking at Hakeem Nicks

The Panthers will target Hakeem Nicks to replace Smith, Rapoport reported. Nicks told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he plans to visit the Colts on Friday, and Rapoport added Carolina and the Chargers are in the mix. The athletic but underperforming Nicks has voiced his desire for a multiyear contract. Gettleman has first-hand knowledge of Nicks from the general manager's time in the New York Giants' front office. Therefore, the length and size of a potential contract could speak volumes of how he views Nicks' future.