Panthers' Cam Newton still limited in mobility

Cam Newton's recovery from ankle surgery has gone well by all accounts. With training camp starting this week, we'll get to see how close he is to Full Newton.
The Charlotte Observer notes that Newton was throwing to receivers last week in Greensboro, N.C., but he was limited in his mobility. That is to be expected less than four months removed from major surgery, but it's a reminder that this was a major surgery.
Newton's ankle surgery has surprisingly received relatively little attention this offseason. Perhaps that's because he was able to participate in some of the team's 7-on-7 drills in mid-June. Or because there's been so much attention on the changes in Carolina at wide receiver and on the offensive line. Maybe it's because Newton looks like Superman, and we all assume he can discard surgeries like arm tackles.
The Panthers are asking Newton to handle more responsibility than ever this year. He needs to carry an otherwise flawed offense. That will be a lot easier if he maintains his explosiveness as a runner, which means we'll be watching his ankle closely in August.