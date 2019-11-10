Panthers' Cam Newton (foot) now considering surgery

Published: Nov 09, 2019 at 10:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Before Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was placed on injured reserve, he sought several opinions from various experts. The visit to Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay sealed it -- he would put off surgery and try to rehab and heal over a matter of weeks.

This week, however, that situation may have changed.

Almost certainly out for the season, Newton is now considering surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury in his foot, sources say. The procedure, which would come in the next week or two, has a recovery time of eight-to-10 weeks -- three months at the most.

Conceivably, Newton's ligaments in his foot would be healthy and repaired by March, when his future will be decided. The original plan was to wait and rehab, with the hope being that in a matter of weeks he could return. When he was placed on injured reserve, which he understood, the focus shifted to the future.

This season, Newton has been supportive of starter Kyle Allen, which has been clear in social media comments by both players. Theoretically, he could come off IR if the Panthers make the playoffs, but that's a longshot. Most likely, he's done for 2019.

But in the spring, his future will come to light.

Newton wants to continue playing, a source said, despite the various injuries that have severely limited him the last two seasons. While the team won't publicly or privately address what happens next with Newton, it remains highly unlikely that he'll be with the Panthers in 2020.

Due $18.6 million in 2020, along with a $2 million option bonus, Newton is quite tradeable, similar to Joe Flacco last year. That seems to be the most likely option.

Allen, who surprisingly emerged as the starter, also has a fascinating contract situation. In his second year, Allen just has one accrued season because he spent most of last season on the practice squad. That means he was cut off his rookie contract.

Because of that, he's a rare starting QB who can be extended at any point. In fact, if Carolina wanted, it could extend Allen this offseason -- a year earlier than all other players who came out in 2018.

If he's not extended, he's an incredible bargain for the Panthers. Making $495,000 this year, he's going to be an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 and 2021, then restricted in 2022.

Only then would he be free. The Panthers can change that by locking him up before then. Either way, plenty of decisions await Carolina this offseason.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

