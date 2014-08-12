Panthers, Browns can challenge Seahawks' defensive dominance

At this point, I don't really think anyone can topple the 'Hawks. Seattle's strength is its secondary, which remains excellent; Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas are young players who can, believe it or not, continue to get better. The Seahawks' linebacker corps -- featuring guys like Bobby Wagner and Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith -- is also young. Red Bryant, who was released this offseason, was an asset on the field against the run and in the locker room as a leader, but the defensive front can still rush the passer with Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett. Seattle's ball-control offense, meanwhile, only helps the defense.