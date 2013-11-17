Palmer's big day leads Cardinals' rout of Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Carson Palmer threw for 419 yards and two scores and did not throw an interception for the first time all year, leading the Arizona Cardinals to a 27-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Michael Floyd had a career-high 193 yards receiving, including a 91-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run. Will Blackmon was beaten on the play, and then slipped off the receiver and rolled into cornerback Alan Ball to set Floyd free the rest of the way.
The Jaguars (1-9) at least scored a touchdown at home for the first time this year. On fourth-and-2 from the 38 on the opening drive, Chad Henne found tight end Danny Noble behind the defense for a 62-yard score. It was Noble's first NFL reception.
