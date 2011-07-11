Palmer's battle with Bengals will come down to who blinks first

<table align="right" width="315px"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <content:static src="/widgets/custom/packages/latest_debates.html"></content:static></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> Palmer is coming off the worst years of his career and still has the chance to earn upwards of $50 million if he were to play out his current contract, which runs through 2014. It's been my experience covering pro sports for roughly 18 years that, in almost every case, money talks. And I for one am not convinced that some of the changes the [Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) have made to staff and personnel, to say nothing of that contract, won't lead Palmer to have a change of heart at some point this summer.