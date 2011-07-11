Palmer's battle with Bengals will come down to who blinks first

Carson Palmer remains steadfast that he will retire if the Bengals don't trade him before the start of the season. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has said it has no plans to move the veteran quarterback. So we asked our experts, where will Palmer be when the season begins?
- Jason La Canfora NFL Network
Palmer's choices are clear
Carson Palmer is either going to be playing football in Cincinnati, or riding the waves in California. Bengals owner Mike Brown doesn't budge on something like this. A contract is binding and a commitment is a commitment and that stuff doesn't change for Brown. If Palmer doesn't want to make $11.5 million to throw footballs this season for the Bengals, then he can retire.
- Steve Wyche NFL.com
Bengals will use wait-and-see approach
Chilling. Where that will be, who knows? He won't be playing football, though, unless it's "Madden." No one I've talked to who knows and has played with Palmer thinks he'll back down on his trade-me-or-I'll-retire stance. There's also no one I've spoken with in the league who thinks team owner Mike Brown will acquiesce to Palmer's demands -- especially after owners have spent all summer trying as little as possible to give into players.
There's also this: With the draft already over and the lockout limiting how quickly Palmer could learn another team's offense, why would there be a rush to trade Palmer? While the Bengals might get a second-rounder now (maybe a first-round pick but I doubt it), there's no reason that value would change much before next year's draft? Sure, Palmer might be a year older and miss a season, but teams will be just as desperate for a veteran quarterback next offseason.
Plus, the Bengals would go a season without having to pay Palmer while retaining his rights.
- Pat Kirwan NFL.com
Palmer would bring nice return
Carson Palmer will probably be at home watching his kids in California and adjusting to life after football. What a shame to say the least. Bengals owner Mike Brown is going to be offered good compensation for Palmer. Even though the Bengals could probably add a solid starter and a high draft pick, Brown has his heels dug in. In fact, one Bengal told me Brown still believes Palmer will return.
Maybe next offseason, when the Bengals would know what they have in Andy Dalton, Brown will trade Palmer.
- Elliot Harrison NFL.com
No obvious fit for Palmer
It doesn't seem like the Bengals are going to trade Carson Palmer, so he'll probably be in Cincinnati or on his couch. But if he does get moved, here is your cop-out answer of the week: Your guess is as good as mine.
Arizona? Why? Because Kurt Warner worked out there? The Cardinals still have a lot of young players, and in my mind, would get more mileage out of acquiring Kevin Kolb to grow with the team.
Ok, how about Seattle? Why would Seattle trade one set of problems for the same set of problems? They already have an inconsistent but smart veteran quarterback with an injury history. Isn't Palmer just a slightly younger version of Matt Hasselbeck? What was the point of acquiring Charlie Whitehurst last year?
Then there's Miami. The Dolphins have a quarterback who's serviceable but doesn't threaten defenses vertically. Palmer ranked 13th (tied) in completing passes of 25 yards or more last season, and 28th in 2009. I'm not saying Palmer isn't an upgrade over Chad Henne, but if you're banking a team's hopes on a guy who hasn't played really well in five years and his current team has no plans to trade him, it would seem like you're barking up the wrong tree.
- Dave Dameshek NFL.com
Seriously, what team would want Palmer?
I hope Palmer's got a good poncho, because unless he backs off his threat to retire if he isn't traded, his only form of exercise this fall will be makin' it rain with Pacman Jones.
Probably.
Just this once, Mike Brown might soften his hard-line stance against giving in to a player's trade demands, not because Brown wants to appease Palmer, but to avoid cutting off his own nose to spite his face. The Bengals have Andy Dalton. To hold onto Palmer while he could still fetch something in return would be foolish. And if there's one thing the Bengals are known for, it's their always-keen personnel decisions.
My question is, why would any team want Palmer? His throws to the sideline haven't had any zip in two years. If that's what a team is looking for, they can go get Jake Delhomme.
- Bucky Brooks NFL.com
Palmer's place is on the couch
Palmer will not play in 2011 and will spend the season relaxing in his Southern California home.
I don't believe Palmer is bluffing about his stance of being traded or retiring. He has been through a lot with the Bengals. He suffered through numerous injuries, losing seasons and drama, and the toll has probably taken much of the fun out of playing of the game.
Palmer reportedly doesn't have a great relationship with Marvin Lewis, which would only add to the case for the quarterback wanting to leave town.
Now, I'm sure Palmer's ploy was originally designed to force a trade, but Bengals owner Mike Brown is adamant about not moving his star quarterback and rarely relents once he makes his mind up.