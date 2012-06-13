Pacman Jones to warn rookies about off-field issues

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones saw his early NFL career derailed by a rash of arrests and off-field chaos. Many of his previous sit-downs with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have been unpleasant, but he's being given a chance to turn that around this month.
The NFL has asked Jones to speak to attendees at the rookie symposium June 25 to 28 in Cleveland. Pacman will take part in a series of panel discussions and believes he has something to offer younger players.
"The message is, this is not a joke. At the end of the day you have to treat it like a business," Pacman told the Bengals' official website. "And you're a business owner, and every decision you make is a reflection of you."
Jones' playing career has been stained by at least six arrests over the years. He was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2007 season and another six games in 2008 due to off-field incidents. The 2005 first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans also sat out the 2009 season before joining the Bengals in May 2010. They say those who can't do, teach. In this case, Pacman knows directly from experience what consistent run-ins with police can mean to an otherwise promising NFL career.
"What you do on the field, what you do off the field, it's all a reflection of you," Jones said. "Going to the club here, going to the club there. Having 100 people with you. Checking your advisors, your accountants. Just basic stuff."