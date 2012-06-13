Pacman Jones to warn rookies about off-field issues

Jones' playing career has been stained by at least six arrests over the years. He was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2007 season and another six games in 2008 due to off-field incidents. The 2005 first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans also sat out the 2009 season before joining the Bengals in May 2010. They say those who can't do, teach. In this case, Pacman knows directly from experience what consistent run-ins with police can mean to an otherwise promising NFL career.