Packers won't be fined for criticizing NFL on Twitter

The NFL will not fine players for critical remarks made players on Twitter toward the NFL and replacement officials after Monday's controversial ending to the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a league source told NFL Network's Steve Wyche on Wednesday.
The news frankly is a bit of a surprise, but maybe it shouldn't be. The league has not fined a player for remarks made on social media outside of its time restrictions before and after games. Wyche said that general policy will remain in this case, despite the passionate and profane comments from the Packers and others in the wake of Monday night's touchdown call.
Packers guard Josh Sitton, tight end Jermichael Finley, and guard T.J. Lang were among the most vocal critics. Considering the emotion of the game, and the statement the NFL released on the play, perhaps the league felt it was unwieldy to try to punish everyone for their comments.
If you punished the Packers, after all, what about New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and other NFL players that took to Twitter? In this case, the NFL will let bygones be bygones and try to move on from the controversy.