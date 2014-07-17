Around the League

Presented By

Packers want Eddie Lacy more involved in 'all aspects'

Published: Jul 17, 2014 at 02:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

During the build up to the 2014 NFL season Mike McCarthy and the rest of the Green Bay Packers' staff will harp on the depth of the backfield. They will point to the versatility of James Starks and DuJuan Harris.

But let's not kid ourselves, this is Eddie Lacy's show.

"We haven't sat down and figured out 'X' number of carries for Eddie," offensive coordinator Tom Clements said this offseason, per ESPN.com. "We want to get him touches, trying to get him more involved in all aspects of the game, but Eddie was a workhorse for us last year. And then when James got in there last year, he ran very hard. That was a great one-two punch. Now you factor in DuJuan and the other guys, it's going to be interesting to see how that plays out."

As we discussed last week, the Packers want Lacy to be able to stay on the field on third downs so the pace doesn't slow due to subbing in a better pass-catching, blocking back.

Lacy played about 65 percent of the Packers' snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. That percentage could go up if the second-year back can stay on the field on passing downs. While his 284 carries might not increase significantly, we expect to see an improvement on his 35 receptions in 2013.

The clear Offensive Rookie of the Year last season has power to grind up defensive backs if the Packers can get him in space in the passing game.

When the Packers talk of getting in 75 plays a game in an up-tempo style, they are indirectly telling Lacy he needs to round out his game in Year 2. They're also subliminally telling Fantasy Footballers: draft Lacy.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" bangs the table for Cordarrelle Patterson and predicts which stars will soon descend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.