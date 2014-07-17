Packers want Eddie Lacy more involved in 'all aspects'

"We haven't sat down and figured out 'X' number of carries for Eddie," offensive coordinator Tom Clements said this offseason, per ESPN.com. "We want to get him touches, trying to get him more involved in all aspects of the game, but Eddie was a workhorse for us last year. And then when James got in there last year, he ran very hard. That was a great one-two punch. Now you factor in DuJuan and the other guys, it's going to be interesting to see how that plays out."