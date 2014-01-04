Around the League

Packers thinking sleeves due to bone-chilling temps

Published: Jan 04, 2014 at 01:55 AM
The Green Bay Packers' offensive line is waiting on an all-important game-time decision prior to Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers:

To wear or not to wear sleeves.

"The weather forecast is pretty damned cold," right guard T.J. Lang said, per ESPNWisconsin.com. "Probably a game-time decision. I've never worn them in my life, but I don't want to get frostbite. We'll see what happens."

Forecasts in Green Bay called for a balmy 1 degree high with wind chills around minus 18 at kickoff. Those temperatures are expected to sink to 5 below zero with the wind chill at minus 28 by game's end.

"I said (to rookie David Bakhtiari), if I'm wearing sleeves, then you're wearing sleeves," left guard Josh Sitton said. "I don't want to be the only one with sleeves on. We'll see. I mean if it's so cold that I need sleeves, I'm putting sleeves on. I don't really care what anybody thinks of me toughness-wise."

Offensive linemen are generally known as the toughest players on a football field and usually shun the long sleeves, regardless of weather conditions.

With frostbite a real possibility given the bone-chilling temps, these men aren't messing around. Hopefully, Packers fans follow their lead and wear as many layers as possible, including the underrated long johns.

