Packers, Steelers have interest in Ahmad Bradshaw?

Ahmad Bradshaw remains looking for work more than a month after getting his walking papers from the New York Giants.
A market for the veteran running back might be forming. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Bradshaw has drawn interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers.
The interest makes sense for both teams. The Packers are in the market for a back after losing out to the Atlanta Falcons on Steven Jackson. The Steelers have a void in their backfield after allowing Rashard Mendenhall to leave for the Arizona Cardinals. The Steelers hosted Beanie Wells on Friday, but a team source told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Wells has "a bad wheel."
If Bradshaw can get back to full health following another foot surgery, he has the potential to be a free-agent steal. Like Mendenhall on the Cardinals, Bradshaw likely would have to settle for a one-year deal that would set him up to hit the open market again in 2014. Bradshaw turns on 27 on Tuesday.
The running-back market essentially is a barren wasteland at this point, making Bradshaw the best option (unless, of course, you believe a monster Michael Turner comeback season is in the offing.) Bradshaw will find a home.