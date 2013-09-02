Packers sign Seneca Wallace, release QB B.J. Coleman

Just six days before the start of the regular season, the Green Bay Packers' quarterback depth chart continues to churn.
The team announced the signing of Seneca Wallace on Monday to handle the backup job behind Aaron Rodgers. Wallace recently was cut by the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, but the Packers needed a backupafter surprisingly releasing B.J. Coleman on Monday morning and Vince Young over the weekend.
On Thursday, 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said Wallace had told him he would not be continuing to play football. But Monday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wallace called the situation a "miscommunication" and had called Harbaugh to clear the air.
Scott Tolzien, another former 49er, is on the Packers' practice squad. So they will have two recent 49ers quarterbacks on their roster before facing San Francisco in Week 1. It wouldn't be a surprise if Coleman landed on Green Bay's practice squad.
Packers general manager Ted Thompson said Sunday that Young's failure to make the team was Thompson's fault for not bringing the quarterback in sooner. Wallace will have even less time to learn the offense, but he has years of experience in similar systems. Thompson was in Seattle when the Seahawks drafted Wallace in 2004. Wallace was out of the NFL last year.
The Packers have had one of the worst backup quarterback situations in football since Matt Flynn left the team last offseason, and the rapid turnover at this time of year shows that Thompson and coach Mike McCarthy remain worried.